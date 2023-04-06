National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 567,156 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 2,694.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 588,208 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 567,156 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $7,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 76,101 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,893 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,973 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

In related news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

AAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.50 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.89.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,389.00 and a beta of 1.54.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.