National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 6,321 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Centene by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 745,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 75,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 19,116 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,554.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNC. Mizuho dropped their price target on Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Centene from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.39.

Shares of CNC opened at $65.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.71 and a 200-day moving average of $76.47. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

