National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 89,740 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 2,411.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,740 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $6,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 85.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Shares of RHI stock opened at $75.04 on Thursday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $118.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 31.89%.

Robert Half International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on RHI. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half International

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,567,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,567,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $278,346.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robert Half International Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.