National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 95,035 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 477.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,035 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $6,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 335.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 71.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

BERY opened at $57.73 on Thursday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.52 and a 1-year high of $66.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.30%.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $2,324,706.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,243.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

