National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 218,034 Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 218,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,485,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 32,989 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

TPX opened at $36.67 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $44.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.36.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 402.92% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 17.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 13,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $553,406.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 316,670 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,966.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 58,516 shares of company stock worth $2,207,793 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPX. StockNews.com began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

See Also

