National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 1,916.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 197,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 188,082 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $7,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Airlines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,754,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,163,088,000 after acquiring an additional 244,174 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in United Airlines by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 255,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in United Airlines by 358.4% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 134,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 104,788 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in United Airlines by 475.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 71,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 59,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at $397,980.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Airlines Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Airlines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.97.

United Airlines stock opened at $42.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.42. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $55.04.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 1.64%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

