National Bank of Canada FI Buys 16,782 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,782 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 923.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Fiserv by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 548,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,423,000 after buying an additional 21,766 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 139,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,104,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 75,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,675,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 704,014 shares of company stock worth $71,705,231 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $112.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $119.48.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

