National Bank of Canada FI Buys 27,112 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,112 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,966,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,619,000 after buying an additional 522,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,149,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,860,000 after purchasing an additional 385,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,405,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,700,000 after purchasing an additional 797,915 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,874,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,571,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $79.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.11 and its 200-day moving average is $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.80. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $70.02 and a 52 week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

