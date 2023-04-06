National Bank of Canada FI Buys 47,606 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,606 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $7,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,457,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,157,000 after purchasing an additional 140,296 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 13,778,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,570,000 after purchasing an additional 532,406 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,466,000 after purchasing an additional 49,981 shares during the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 7,180,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,777,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,450,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,118,000 after purchasing an additional 20,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

LSXMK stock opened at $28.24 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at $520,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 432,401 shares of company stock worth $32,256,528 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.