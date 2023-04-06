National Bank of Canada FI Buys 62,864 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 229.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,203 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,864 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 16,723 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 53,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 37,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Point Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,757,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,870 shares of company stock worth $371,698 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $97.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $104.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.88 and its 200 day moving average is $86.77.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

