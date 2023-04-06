National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,891 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $7,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 198,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,426,000 after buying an additional 116,100 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,329,000 after acquiring an additional 29,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $316.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $299.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $334.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $328.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.43. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $291.00 and a 52-week high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Read More

