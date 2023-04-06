National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 738,488 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 240,306 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $7,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $457,680,000 after buying an additional 1,487,100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 16.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,662,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $234,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857,178 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 10.4% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,504,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,320 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 2.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,907,910 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $66,936,000 after purchasing an additional 115,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 32.6% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 5,781,084 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $65,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,148 shares during the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOD stock opened at $11.17 on Thursday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VOD shares. Bank of America raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.67) to GBX 195 ($2.42) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.43) to GBX 100 ($1.24) in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.71.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

