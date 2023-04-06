National Bank of Canada FI Grows Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 510.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,960 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $8,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,413,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,462,474,000 after purchasing an additional 871,683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,182,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,963,221,000 after acquiring an additional 499,204 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,375,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,220,000 after acquiring an additional 158,961 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,390,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,172,000 after acquiring an additional 384,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,420,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,627,000 after acquiring an additional 342,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eversource Energy Price Performance

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $80.52 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.83%.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Further Reading

