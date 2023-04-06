National Bank of Canada FI Grows Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $6,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $91.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.53 and a 200 day moving average of $80.13. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $100.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.