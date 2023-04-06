National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,436,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,342,288,000 after buying an additional 252,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after buying an additional 106,063 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,217,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $249,392,000 after buying an additional 12,157 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3,972.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 895,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $209,854,000 after purchasing an additional 873,443 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 852,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $174,686,000 after purchasing an additional 16,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH stock opened at $234.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.27. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $280.72.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,510.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,283. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.50.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

