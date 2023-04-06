National Bank of Canada FI Has $6.13 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 119.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,142 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,422 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Target were worth $6,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Target by 122,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,982 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Target by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,213,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 852,361 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Target by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,285,000 after purchasing an additional 725,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Target by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,044,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $154,954,000 after purchasing an additional 660,229 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Target Stock Performance

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target stock opened at $165.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $76.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.24%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

