National Bank of Canada FI Has $6.19 Million Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,838 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Shell were worth $6,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 0.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 3.4% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shell Trading Up 0.6 %

SHEL opened at $59.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $62.75.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.66. Shell had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Shell plc will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.02) to GBX 3,000 ($37.26) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,879.86.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

