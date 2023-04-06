National Bank of Canada FI Has $6.25 Million Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 148.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,273 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $6,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 958.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $191.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.47 and a 1 year high of $271.56.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 48.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.52%.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at $38,132,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,693 shares of company stock worth $22,341,455 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut LPL Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.50.

LPL Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Articles

