National Bank of Canada FI Has $6.47 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 2,545.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 56,272 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Xylem were worth $6,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 583.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on XYL. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

Xylem Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $100.27 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.