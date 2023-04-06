National Bank of Canada FI Has $6.62 Million Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 453,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,607 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $6,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 310.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE:STLA opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.14. Stellantis has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $18.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $1.1664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th.

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. The company was founded on April 01, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

