National Bank of Canada FI Has $7.86 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 181.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,694 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $7,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 773,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,878,000 after acquiring an additional 19,377 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $191.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.50. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $222.11.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,954.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,163 shares of company stock worth $2,924,057 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.09.

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

