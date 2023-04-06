National Bank of Canada FI Has $7.87 Million Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 599.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 183,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,030 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $7,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 294,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after acquiring an additional 59,220 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,046,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 138,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 82,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ALK opened at $41.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.56, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $61.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.15.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ALK. Raymond James upgraded Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.41.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

