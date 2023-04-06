National Bank of Canada FI Has $7.96 Million Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $7,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,328,000 after buying an additional 458,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,895,000 after buying an additional 45,745 shares during the period. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,987,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,031,000 after buying an additional 188,618 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ares Management by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,915,000 after buying an additional 26,436 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,506,000 after buying an additional 16,773 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 139,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $2,942,518.98. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 37,094,654 shares in the company, valued at $782,326,252.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 94,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $8,020,182.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 480,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,864,698.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 139,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $2,942,518.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,094,654 shares in the company, valued at $782,326,252.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,969,116 shares of company stock valued at $34,837,651 and have sold 5,121,973 shares valued at $154,478,492. Insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ares Management Stock Down 2.0 %

Several research analysts recently commented on ARES shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.89.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $79.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.21 and its 200-day moving average is $75.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.20, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.31. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $87.50.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $937.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.69 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 362.35%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

