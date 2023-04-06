National Bank of Canada FI Has $8.53 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 196.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,692 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Allstate were worth $8,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 190.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.54.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $114.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.57. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.20 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.92%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

See Also

