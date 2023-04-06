National Bank of Canada FI Invests $7.65 Million in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 581,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 368,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after buying an additional 33,325 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 574,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,442,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GBDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Golub Capital BDC Stock Down 0.6 %
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $136.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 194.12%.
Golub Capital BDC Company Profile
Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.
