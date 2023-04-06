National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 122,334 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 299.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,334 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 189.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1,412.0% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 71.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on HWM shares. Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Argus boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.0 %

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $42.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.12. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $44.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average of $38.37.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,211.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Further Reading

