National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 19,135 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $7,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

GDXJ opened at $41.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.63. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $51.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

