National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 3,078 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $7,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after buying an additional 539,472 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after buying an additional 39,284 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV opened at $63.26 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $69.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.20.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

