National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 161,453 Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 161,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,617,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 330.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 611.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $136,145.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,039,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 54,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $3,493,401.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,468 shares in the company, valued at $46,611,319. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $136,145.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,039,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,817 shares of company stock worth $9,049,790. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $55.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $68.56.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCOR. Barclays lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.62.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

