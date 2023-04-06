National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 415,400 JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 415,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,884,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,438,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,125,000 after purchasing an additional 692,889 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,764,000 after purchasing an additional 72,794 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 50.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,035,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,483,000 after purchasing an additional 347,719 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,563,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 19.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 802,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,906,000 after purchasing an additional 130,733 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.97. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th.

In other news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 41,751 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $757,363.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Third-Party Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Commercial segment rentals to federal government tenants.

