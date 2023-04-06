National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 190,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $8,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $48.68 on Thursday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average of $44.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.68.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GXO shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.44.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

