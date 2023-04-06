National Bank of Canada FI Sells 11,721 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 405,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,721 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 474,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 30,498 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 112,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

See Also

