National Bank of Canada FI Sells 1,851 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 358,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $6,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHH. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 118.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 312.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $19.22 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $26.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

