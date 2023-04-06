National Bank of Canada FI Sells 28,096 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,096 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 23.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 22.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $51.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $85.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.40.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.24 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 43.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EWBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $495,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,036.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 10,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $495,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Stories

