National Bank of Canada FI Sells 302,714 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 84.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 302,714 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS stock opened at $149.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.83 billion, a PE ratio of 72.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.90 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $510,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,108,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,380 shares of company stock worth $13,475,440. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.