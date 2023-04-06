National Bank of Canada FI Sells 3,430 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $345.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

Insider Activity

Biogen Price Performance

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $283.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $274.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.69. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $311.88. The company has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.19.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.