National Bank of Canada FI Sells 66,039 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 66,039 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $7,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $62.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.31. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $58.92 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 8.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRB has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

W. R. Berkley Profile



W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

