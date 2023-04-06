National Bank of Canada FI Sells 90,566 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,706 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 90,566 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SEA were worth $7,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 13.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SEA by 2.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,652 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 2.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SE shares. HSBC increased their target price on SEA from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

SEA Stock Performance

NYSE SE opened at $85.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.05. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.83.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $1.47. SEA had a negative return on equity of 26.25% and a negative net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Profile

(Get Rating)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.