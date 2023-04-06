NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of NetEase by 5.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,784,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,135,000 after purchasing an additional 441,250 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its position in shares of NetEase by 16.5% in the third quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,561,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,675,000 after purchasing an additional 362,619 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of NetEase by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,580,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,792,000 after purchasing an additional 191,068 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of NetEase by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,258,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,388,000 after purchasing an additional 352,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of NetEase by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,047,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,881,000 after purchasing an additional 44,346 shares during the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $88.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.50. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $108.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

