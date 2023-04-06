NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,227 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of NiSource by 586.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NiSource to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Shares of NI stock opened at $28.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.92. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

