Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys 128 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,463,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230,872 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $833,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,095 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $347,253,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,468,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094,957 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $116.99 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

