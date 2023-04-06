Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI cut Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.61.
Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum
Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.4 %
OXY opened at $64.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $77.13.
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.
Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.82%.
Occidental Petroleum Company Profile
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
