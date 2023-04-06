ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in ONEOK by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE stock opened at $65.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.42. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 99.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

