O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 96.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,202,000 after buying an additional 371,324 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 603,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,105,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,924,000 after buying an additional 24,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 487,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,877,000 after purchasing an additional 51,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY opened at $858.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $827.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $808.16. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $873.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.64 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $859.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.