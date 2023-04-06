Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 254 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NULG. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,296,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,495 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,708,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 174,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after acquiring an additional 51,971 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,285,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 311,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 43,499 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

BATS NULG opened at $54.55 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.83.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.