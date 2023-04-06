Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 3,635 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $557,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 99,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 47,979 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $59.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.18. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $65.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

