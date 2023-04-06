Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 3,694 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 491,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 331,722 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 289.5% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 285,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 212,458 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 400.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 100,602 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 774,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 86,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 248,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 67,841 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MYD opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0365 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

