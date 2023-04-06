Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 620 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLNT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,867 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 355.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,752 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $30,012,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,636,000 after purchasing an additional 476,578 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 761,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,363,000 after purchasing an additional 454,133 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Planet Fitness stock opened at $75.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.81, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $88.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.48 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 65.39% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PLNT shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

About Planet Fitness

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.