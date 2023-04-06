Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 721 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hexcel

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $292,195.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,065.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $49,917.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,672 shares in the company, valued at $261,850.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $292,195.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,065.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,722 shares of company stock worth $676,077. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hexcel Trading Down 1.4 %

Several brokerages recently commented on HXL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

NYSE:HXL opened at $67.11 on Thursday. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $74.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.01 and a 200 day moving average of $62.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $429.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.