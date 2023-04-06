Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,778 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,691,000 after purchasing an additional 384,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,725,000 after purchasing an additional 354,839 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 208.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 472,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,699,000 after purchasing an additional 319,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,239,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,112,000 after purchasing an additional 251,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $117.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.22. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $133.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

